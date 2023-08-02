Monie Love Gets Engaged Mid-Performance, Ahead Of 2023 Rock The Bells Fest

Monie Love is set to become Mrs. Rezell Simmons after her beau proposed during her recent performance.

The British rap legend shared the story of the surprise proposal on her Instagram, which began in a very non-traditional way.

“So let me start by saying I was in a TESTY mood yesterday,” the Down To Earth rapper, 53, began. “The ALUMNI & I had a special show for The promoters Friends & Family Community in Macon GA. IT was like 105 degrees and I’m very meticulous on arrangements on show days. I had more than my healthy about of questions and how [Simmons] navigated through them, plus the heat, plus coordinating with my manager and team ALUMNI, pulled off a change of clothes, plus getting his FOI Brothers in place, I JUST DNT KNOW!!! What I do know is YOU DID THAT Babe and I’m forever better because of it. #Yes ( All ALUMNI members watch ya food next show you sneaky lot ).”

From her man’s perspective, Simmons began his recollection by declaring, “God Did!!!” The physique competitor, 40, continued by summarizing their love story.

“I met Monie over 3 years ago. However, our first date scheduled never happened (I’ll let her tell the story). Fast forward, A Year and half later we connected in person, and we had an instant connection,” he explained.

Simmons shared, “Sparks flew. I prayed for a good woman and Allah put you right in my face. I believe you knew something was different about us as by the 3rd date you were calling me your man (thats a whole story). I accepted that and believed God would show me how to treat you properly, guide you and gel our families. You have continuously showed me your heart, patience and faith in us. You are everything I needed and more. That [ring] is just a small symbol of my love as I hope by now you know the depth of my Love for you. I look forward to our next phase in life together. I love us. #ineveryuniverse @darealmonielove . Thank you to everyone who played a part in making this day special for us. We will Never forget You.”

The pair became Instagram official in December 2022 after Simmons shared a video montage titled, “how it started/how it’s going.”