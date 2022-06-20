Mo’Nique Issues D.L. Hughley’s Family An Apology For Sexual Abuse Jab

Queens of Comedy star Mo’Nique has decided to retract some statements she made about fellow comedian D.L. Hughley and his family. The actress delivered an apology to the comedian’s family during her stand-up comedy show in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday (June 18).

“I am a woman of honor,” she said to the crowd. “So, I have to do something right now publicly that I started publicly and when I f**k it up, I’ve got to fix it up. So, I’m going to take care of that right now. To D.L Hughley’s family, I want to publically apologize if I’ve hurt anyone’s feelings. I never meant to hurt their family. I want to publicly apologize to his wife and his babies if I hurt their feelings. That was never my goddamn intentions. Now, about D.L., I meant everything I said!”

The two comedians had a public contract dispute last month about who was to close a Detroit show that they’d both been booked for. Mo’Nique claimed that according to the contract she signed, she was supposed to be the headliner, but D.L. made it clear that if she was indeed closing the Fox Theatre show, he wouldn’t perform.

The Parkers star fired away at D.L Hughley following his headliner remarks. While on stage she shockingly said, “The contract said that a bi**h is the headliner. The headliner. Mo’Nique is the headliner. That’s what I signed the f**k up for. I’m 30 years in this business and I don’t open for nobody. The contract said headliner, but a bi**h ni**a named D.L. Hughley said ‘I won’t perform if she headlines.’”

She added, “We have a history. See, that ni**a went on a tour saying all that Mo’Nique wasn’t. You can Google it right now. His name is D.L. What y’all think that stand for? How far you bending over?”

In response, Hughley took it to Instagram where he posted a now-deleted clip of Mo’Nique from her infamous Oscar-winning role in the movie Precious.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused,” he wrote in the caption of another post. “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique. Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next.”

Mo’Nique once again clapped back at Hughley but spoke about a sensitive topic regarding an interview that revealed his daughter to have been sexually assaulted by a family-friend. The comedienne took jabs a D.L. in a long Instagram rant saying, “I find it funny that DL will call out ICE CUBE, KANYE, RIZZA ISLAM, ANGELA STANTON, MYSELF ETC., but he won’t call out the name of the person that violated his daughter.”

Ryan Nicole Shepard, Hughley’s oldest daughter, responded to Mo’Nique’s insensitive post with a lengthy comment that pretty much summed the comedian up to be “deliberately mean and hurtful” amongst the choice words of “poisonous” and “disgusting” for her behavior.

Mo’Nique replied to Shepard welcoming her to have a conversation about their differences.

“Hey young sister THANK YOU FOR THE INVITATION FOR A DISCUSSION. WE WOULD LIKE TO TAKE YOU UP ON IT. BECAUSE IT COULD BE VERY HEALING FOR OUR COMMUNITY. HAVE @realdlhughley SET UP A TIME FOR YOU, & YOUR FAMILY & MY HUSBAND & I TO COME ON HIS SHOW & WE WILL GO FROM THERE.

Watch Mo’Nique’s full apology below.