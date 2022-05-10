Mo’Nique To Appear In ‘BMF’ Season 2 As Confirmed By 50 Cent

It’s looking a lot like Mo’Nique season. The acclaimed actress who was previously blackballed after her 2009 Oscar win has officially returned to the entertainment industry with back-to-back roles.

50 Cent was one of the few people who publicly expressed his intention to put her “back on,” and the rapper-turned-TV-executive has kept his promise. In a clip shared on social media this past Monday (May 9), Mo’Nique appeared dressed as her new character on the hit series BMF. “My name is Goldie. You know who the f**k I am,” she cooly stated in a behind-the-scenes clip.

Fif captioned the video, “Guess who I got in BMF this season […] I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG BACK ON TOP.”

Back in March, the Power mogul took to social media saying, “I gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket. We only [supposed] to cancel sh*t that ain’t good for the culture. We need you to WIN again now MO’NIQUE.” Though we’re still hoping she’ll appear on season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, fans are thrilled about her portrayal as Goldie. Details regarding her new role have remained under wraps, but production for season two of BMF is in full swing.

Mo’Nique’s last leading role was in 2016’s Almost Christmas, but she will star in Courtney Glaude’s forthcoming The Reading. After her 13-year tension-fueled ordeal with Lee Daniels, the two finally reconciled in early April 2022. Daniels apologized and stated, “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did. Y’all, and she was my best friend—my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just … That was God working, through both of us. And we’re gonna f**king do it again!”

The actress will appear in Daniels’ forthcoming thriller, Demon House, replacing Octavia Spencer. The film also stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis. Production is set to begin in June.