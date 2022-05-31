Mo’Nique Blasts D.L. Hughley Over Contract Dispute, Hughley Claps Back With Receipts

Comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley have engaged in a heated back-and-forth over the past few days after the comedienne blasted Hughley over a contract dispute over who was the rightful headliner of a live comedy show. The drama kicked off on Saturday (May 28) during Mo’Nique’s comedy set at The Comedy Explosion event at Fox Theater in Detroit, Mich. The actress lashed out at D.L. Hughley, the headliner for the night, alleging she was supposed to close out the show, as stipulated by the contractual agreement she’d signed prior to her performance.

“That’s what the motherf**king contract says… ‘Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf**king person on the got d*mn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for.”

Labeling D.L. a “b***h n***a” and questioning his sexuality, Mo’Nique’s extended tirade quickly went viral, prompting D.L. to respond to her claims with his own social media post equating her actions to that of her Oscar-winning performance in the 2009 film Precious.

“People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract,” he captioned his post. “Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography.”

With the pair continuing to trade jabs, Mo’Nique challenged Hughley to provide proof that he was the rightful headliner, a request he obliged by providing a deal memo stating that he was the headliner, was to be the highest-paid performer on the bill for that night and had final say over the lineup and order of the performances.

“RECEIPTS > OPINIONS. I GOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS STATED IN MY CONTRACT… EVERYTHING,” Hughley wrote. “BUT LET’S SAY I DIDN’T, MY BEEF WOULDN’T BE WITH ANYONE BUT THE PROMOTER AND/OR MY TEAM AND I DAMN SURE WOULDN’T MAKE IT PERSONAL. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM, TAKE IT UP WITH MANAGEMENT AND BY THAT I MEAN YOURS.”

Yet, Mo’Nique questioned the validity of the documents that Hughley provided, pointing out that they did not include a signature and that the deal memo is different from a performance agreement, which is the contract she provided in her own social media response.

Accusing Hughley of attempting to fool the public with “smoke and mirrors,” Mo’Nique appeared to have one-upped Hughley, albeit prefacing her remarks by mentioning that he may indeed have a contract of his own stating the contrary.

However, not to be deterred, Hughley clapped back by sharing additional documents backing up his claims, as well as highlighting the fact that Mo’Nique’s paperwork came from her own company, Hicks Media Inc., and not the actual promotors of the event.

“YOU REALLY SHOWING EVERYONE A CONTRACT YOU SUBMITTED FROM YOUR OWN COMPANY. I SMELL BULLSH*T AND I WOULDN’T PICK IT UP WITH THE OLD ASS BIRTH CERTIFICATE PAPER IT WAS WRITTEN ON!! STOP THE CAP!!” Hughley wrote. “NOW EXPLAIN TO ME HOW MY SH*T WAS DELIVERED ON AND YOURS WASN’T?? SOUNDS TO ME LIKE YOUR PROBLEM IS WITH ‘HICKS MEDIA INC.’ CAN WE PLEASE IMPLEMENT THE THREE KNOCKDOWN RULE??”

Mo’Nique has yet to respond to Hughley’s latest retort but has threatened to take legal action against the promotors for breach of contract.