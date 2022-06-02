Mo’Nique Speaks On D.L. Hughley Feud, Steve Harvey Responds To Her Comedy Show Callout

Mo’Nique continues to lash out at comedian D.L. Hughley since the pair’s tense war of words and documents over conflicting contractual agreements. Continuing their longstanding feud, she took a step further by bringing Steve Harvey into the mix by accusing Harvey and Hughley of spreading mistruths about her during a sit-down interview between the Kings of Comedy.

In an hour-long Instagram Live, Mo’Nique, joined by her husband Sidney Hicks, began by explaining her rationale for publicly addressing her issues with Hughley during her standup performance on Sunday (May 29). She revealed that she wanted him to be in the vicinity and well within earshot when she spoke her piece.

“As I was on that stage saying what I was saying, let me be clear. It was intentional,” she explained. “The contract situation and the headliner situation, that was just the icing on the cake for D.L. Hughley and I.”

The Oscar-winning actress also responded to Hughley’s accusation shared on his radio show on Tuesday (May 31) about her mentioning his family while attacking him, a jab he felt was inappropriate.

Mo’Nique’s husband interjected with a reiteration of his wife’s joke, adding, “There was nothing that was said about your wife, your family. It was directed specifically to you.”

“Saturday night, D.L. Hughley was going to get his a** handed to him because, through the years, I’ve heard this man have a lot to say about me,” she said. “If y’all don’t know by now, I wasn’t going on nobody’s radio show to talk about what I felt about D.L. Hughley…The night that I spoke about D.L. Hughley, I wanted D.L. Hughley to be there.”

Later in the Instagram video, Mo’Nique and Hicks broke down the legal difference between a contract and a deal memo, which she says Hughley has been posting as receipts on social media. Her husband defined and stressed how the main difference is enforceability. Unlike his wife, he states Hughley has yet to provide a contract that shows the signatures of the parties involved reviewed by a legal entity.

While the discord between Mo’Nique and Hughley has boiled over recently, she has previously been at odds with Harvey as well, with the two getting into a heated debate about her being “blackballed” during her 2019 appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. Both parties would later touch on the exchange, with Harvey apologizing for losing his composure during the conversation, while she claimed that the clip of the interview that aired on television was heavily edited in Harvey’s favor.

After catching wind of the comedienne calling him out during the aforementioned standup show, Steve Harvey took to his morning show on Wednesday (June 1) to address the former late-night show host.

“Let me just open by saying I could care less than a…about what you think about me because clearly, clearly, I’m not your problem,” he frankly stated. “And you know what? Anyone who knows me, who really knows me, can’t even make that statement. You’re trying to sound profound now? But really? Girl? Girl.”

Harvey later shared his thoughts on the feud between his fellow comedians and explained the business of comedy.

“Her management, whoever he is, simply stated ‘I got this gig, you co-headline.’ I promise you that’s what was told,” he said. “And that was incorrect information because D.L. put that contract online. He was 100 percent headlining. Co-headlining affects the money. If you’re co-headlining, you’re gonna get the same cash.”

You can hear Steve Harvey’s response at the 29:21 mark in the video below.