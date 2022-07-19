Mo’Nique Lands Comedy Special On Netflix

Mo’Nique will premiere her first comedy special for Netflix after a public dispute with the streamer. Variety exclusively reported the Oscar Award-winning actress is bringing her comedic talent to the platform. No word on when the special will premiere.

“I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance,” expressed Mo’Nique in a clip shared on Netflix’s official social media accounts.

Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins recently joined the cast of The Deliverance alongside the comedienne. The previously announced talent includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, and Tasha Smith.

“You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned,” the Grammy nominee continued. “Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

In June, the Queen Of Comedy settled with Netflix in a discrimination lawsuit where she claimed the company had discriminatory practices. Mo’Nique was offered what she considered a low opening offer of $500,000 for a 1-hour comedy special, with the platform owning the rights to the material.

In her suit, the actress claimed Netflix was biased against her race and gender, noting eight-figure deals for talents such as Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Amy Schumer. The matter was amicably resolved, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details surrounding the settlement were not made public.

Mo’Nique’s comedy special is slated to be filmed in Atlanta, with additional details coming in the next few months. Prior to this unnamed project, her most recent comedy special was Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta, which was released on Showtime in 2020. Watch the teaser below.