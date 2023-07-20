Mo’Nique Supports SAG-AFTRA Strikes: “I’ve Been Verbally Striking For Years”

Actress Mo'Nique poses with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award for "Precious" in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mo’Nique stands with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA currently striking and says she has been “verbally striking for years.” On Wednesday (July 19), Mo took to Instagram to voice her opinion on the matter, stating that she has been attempting to call out Hollywood’s inequalities but has been dismissed by her “brothers and sisters,” who she claims have been “striking her down.”

Using multiple clips of herself talking about pay discrepancies and integrity in the industry, the comedian declared that she supports the writers and actors at odds with the studios.

“Hey, my sweet babies,” her IG caption read. “Folks keep asking me how I feel about the strike! As you can see from above, I’ve been verbally striking for years, but some of my brothers and sisters, as the video shows, have been striking me down for years.”

She then revealed that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are striking for similar reasons that her and her The Parkers co-star, Countess D. Vaughn, decided to sue CBS and Paramount. “But, yes, I support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. That’s why Countess D. Vaughn and I filed a lawsuit to get our money from The Parkers! [Vaughn], we are The Parkers! I love us [for] real.”

In April 2023, Mo’Nique filed a breach of contract suit against the companies for unpaid royalties linked to their hit sitcom. According to Associated Press, the comedian alleged that the defendants “artificially depressed the show’s profitability to retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to Mo’Nique’s production company.

“While the Series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent [has] not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the suit reads.

“Plaintiff is further informed and believes and thereupon alleges that the Series’ writers and creators performed a forensic audit that this forensic audit of the Series’ books and records strongly suggested that Defendants have inequitably structured the Series’ finances to artificially depress its profitability and retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due and owing to Plaintiff.”