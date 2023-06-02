Morgan Freeman Celebrates 86th Birthday, Famous Peers Show Love

Morgan Freeman has given so much to fans throughout his legendary career, so it was only right that some of his peers show him love on his 86th birthday (June 1) this week.

“Happy birthday to my good friend @morganfreeman!” Michael Douglas wrote in a Thursday Instagram post. “I had such an incredible time working with Morgan on the final season of The Kominsky Method. Have a great one Morgan! MD” The two also worked together on the 2013 comedy Last Vegas, which starred Robert De Niro and Kevin Kline.

Zach Braff shared his own tribute to the Academy Award-winning actor, poking some fun at his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison in the process. “Happy Birthday @morganfreeman,” Braff wrote in his Instagram post, which included a photo of Freeman kissing him on the cheek. “I never wanted to post this picture out of fear of making @donald_aison jealous. But alas, I am running out of Morgan pictures.”

Morgan Freeman made his on-screen debut as a “man on the street” in the 1964 film The Pawnbroker. He has seen the world change a great amount throughout his extensive career, but is dissatisfied with certain aspects of society, namely the concept of Black History Month and the term “African-American.”

“Black History Month is an insult,” he told The Sunday Times back in April. “You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

He added, “Also, ‘African American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African American’. What does it really mean?”