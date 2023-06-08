Adult Actress Moriah Mills Airs Out Zion Williamson After Girlfriend’s Pregnancy Reveal

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans sits on the bench during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on February 23, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Zion Williamson and his girlfriend, Ahkeema, happily revealed this week that they have a baby on the way, but not everyone shared their joy. Adult actress Moriah Mills went on a multi-tweet spree claiming that she recently had relations with the New Orleans Pelicans star, and could not believe he got another woman pregnant.

The soon-to-be parents shared the news of their baby girl on Tuesday evening (June 6) with a video documenting their gender reveal party. The 22-year-old hooper wore a shirt that said “I’m here because I don’t want to get yelled at,” which may have manifested Wednesday’s (June 7) events.

“Congrats Zion Williamson happy for you,” Moriah Mills tweeted on Wednesday morning. The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of alleged Snapchat messages where the two-time NBA All-Star is telling Mills he loves the way she looks in a pair of jeans and he’s going to FaceTime her to talk about moving. A few tweets later, she shares screenshots where the former Duke Blue Devil claims he did not have a girlfriend and wanted to move Mills to New Orleans.

Congrats Zion Williamson happy for you ? ? pic.twitter.com/wPjwmUahrv — Moriah Mills ? (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills ? (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I hate you .. ong ? #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!! pic.twitter.com/MgI71L0p9H — Moriah Mills ? (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills ? (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

One of the worst possible revelations to come out of this was in another tweet, where Moriah Mills wrote: “Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson.” She also made allusions to the two having unprotected sex throughout her tirade, so time will tell if Mills is actually pregnant and Williamson is the father or not.

Zion played just 29 games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, the second-most in his career thus far after sitting out the full 2021-2022 season with a foot injury. When he was on the court this year, he averaged a stellar 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal. The Pelicans lost their play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, thereby keeping them out of the playoffs one year after they won their way into the first round.