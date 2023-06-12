Moriah Mills’ Pornhub Searches Skyrocket After Zion Williamson Controversy

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on from the bench during the game against the Washington Wizards at Smoothie King Center on January 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Moriah Mills set the internet ablaze after airing out Zion Williamson following his girlfriend Akheema’s pregnancy announcement. While some people have called this embarrassing on her end, there has been some benefit in the form of a huge spike in her Pornhub searches by women.

TMZ reported that, as of June 7, Mills’ name received a 2293 percent jump in the website’s search engine. At the time of reporting, she was ranked No. 91 in Pornhub’s pornstar rankings and No. 34 for that week, in comparison to her No. 173 ranking in May. If that wasn’t enough, Mills was the third most-trending pornstar on the popular platform and was closing in on being searched over one million times.

As women are the large driving force behind this, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the trending topic after having seen Mills at work on the site.

Some have been able to quell some of their preconceived notions about the adult actress, but still have their qualms. “I watched moriah mills on porn hub , i thought she was bad bodied but she really not that bad but I don’t have any compassion for people who fuxk and date clear people even if it’s a check involved lol,” one user wrote, in reference to Mills having sex on camera with white men.

Multiple Twitter users spoke on Moriah Mills’ growing popularity. “I’m so damn nosy y’all,” one person wrote. “How tf I end up on pornhub watching Moriah Mills vids, I just wanted to see what the hype was about but I understand why he ain’t pick her to be the bm” they said with a lightbulb and multiple crying laughing emojis. Another was equally shocked and entertained by the fact that Mills was trending on Pornhub, writing “Not the #1 trending topic on pornhub being Moriah Mills,” with a woozy face emoji and crying laughing emoji.

Zion Williamson and Akheema shared footage from their gender reveal party on Tuesday, June 6. Mills immediately took to Twitter to air him out and shared screenshots of their Snapchat conversations, where the New Orleans Pelicans star seemingly offered to move her out to New Orleans. In one tweet, she even claimed that her period was late and that he better hope that she isn’t pregnant, as well.