Morris Chestnut Gets Mistaken For Tyrese Gibson, Charlamagne Tha God, And Taye Diggs

During his Thursday (Jan. 5) appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Morris Chestnut made a comedic confession. Considering the Hollywood heartthrob gets recognized quite a lot in public, it’s actually more hilarious about who he gets mistaken for. “People say, ‘yeah I loved you in ‘The Fast And Furious,'” alluding that he gets confused with actor and crooner, Tyrese, who is part of the acclaimed action franchise.

Hudson, 41, teased, “I can kinda see it,” when a photo of them appeared onscreen. Chestnut, 54, continued, “Very recently, for the first couple times, they thought I was Charlamagne. Charlamagne Tha God.” To which the EGOT winner joked, “Wait a minute,” and tried to squint at the men’s side-by-side photo from a different angle.

Coincidentally, the Our Kind Of People star has also gotten mixed up with his Best Man co-star Taye Diggs. “I was in Starbucks one day and they said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you, Mr. Taye Diggs,'” Chestnut recalled. The studio audience erupted in laughter. Chestnut teased that he may resemble “every bald-headed Black dude with a goatee.”

Earlier in their chat, the Rosewood actor reflected on receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He revealed that it was actually his mother who lobbied for him to campaign for it and once she made it happen, he honored her by having the unveiling ceremony take place on her birthday.

During the emotional affair (seen below), Chestnut expressed, “This day is not possible without her.”