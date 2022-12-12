Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Daughter Revealed

Days after Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed to the masses that he just welcomed his 7th child, his newborn daughter’s mother has been identified.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Diddy is listed as the father of baby girl Love Sean Combs, born on Oct. 15, while the mother is listed as Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist who appears to be from Southern California, where the child was born.

Tran often goes by Dana Tee online, but it appears she recently deleted her Instagram page. No details have been revealed as to the current state of the parents’ relationship.

Diddy revealed the news of his latest bundle of joy on Twitter Friday afternoon, writing, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Many fans immediately began tagging City Girls rapper Yung Miami following the news, as she’s been publicly dating the Harlem rep for months. She told XXL in September, however, that she and the Bad Boy founder are not exclusive and are free to date whomever they choose.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Chance Combs, D’Lila Combs, Yung Miami, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jessie Combs celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy’s newborn joins his six elder children, Quincy Brown, Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, and Chance Combs.