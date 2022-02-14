Motown Records And Google Announce Creative Program For Women Of Color

President of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam attends the Music in Action Awards Ceremony hosted by The Black Music Action Coalition at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 23, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Motown Records and Google have joined forces to launch a creative program for women of color. The partnership, officially named The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google, has the goal of elevating women of color within the music industry according to a press release. Through the partnership, Motown and Google hope to find and fund the next outstanding woman content creator, videographer, or creative producer/director. The selected participant also has the opportunity to collaborate with Motown Records’ executives and its roster of artists, including singer-songwriter TianaMajor9.

“As an artist, it is always a goal of mine to work with incredible women creatives and I believe that talent can truly come from anywhere,” she expressed in a statement. “I am so excited to work closely with Motown Records and Google on this Creator Program to help uplift emerging creators.”

Tiana Major9 attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Through The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google, Motown is able to continue a commitment to shattering barriers for talented creatives The effort also acts as a continuation of Google’s ongoing mission to amplify underrepresented voices in entertainment and ensure diverse, equitable representation in our media landscape.

“Motown has always been a destination where creators come to bring their dreams to life,” said Motown Records Chairwoman & CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam in a statement. “This creative program, in partnership with Google, will provide opportunities for women creatives to elevate and even further develop their craft. I’m looking forward to all of the diverse content from the selectees and partnering with a dynamic woman to create culturally driven innovations that connect globally.”

“Google firmly believes that everyone deserves to see themselves equally in every room and throughout the media we consume,” added Google Entertainment Partnerships Lead Elle Roth Brunet. “Through this partnership with Motown Records, we’re excited to help provide well-deserved resources to an aspiring woman music industry innovator to work alongside Motown’s vibrant roster of artists and influential label leaders, bringing their creative visions to life.”

To be eligible, applicants must be female, 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and able to work as a Creative Collaborator for Motown Records from March 2022 through July 2022. More information can be found on the program’s official website.