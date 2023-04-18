Muhammad Ali Musical To Premiere In Louisville, Kentucky Ahead Of Broadway Debut

American heavyweight boxer Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) making a fist as he lies on his hotel bed in London on May 27, 1963.

Ali, the musical set to explore the life and career of the late, great Muhammad Ali, will premiere in Louisville, Ky. ahead of its Broadway run. According to Deadline, the play will debut in Ali’s hometown at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts for at least three weeks in Fall 2024. While an exact date has not yet confirmed, it will likely open in October or November.

“It’s a show about one of the world’s greatest showmen. He’s Ali, one of the biggest icons in the world,” explained Richard Willis, the show’s lead producer. “It’s exciting because that’s where Ali was born. That’s his hometown and it’s a thrill to be able to able to celebrate his life there.”

Ali is produced by Willis, Brook T. Smith, David and Michelle Campbell, and TheTribecaWorkshop in collaboration with ABG Entertainment and in partnership with Lonnie Ali.

Muhammad Ali onstage during the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s 2010 Benefit “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” at The Waldorf-Astoria on November 13, 2010 in New York City Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

“We hope that our musical will give the great city of Louisville something to look forward to during this time of mourning and healing,” added Willis. “I promise all Louisvillians that when we come to your beautiful town we will be bringing great joy and positive energy, as we all celebrate together the life and legacy of one of the world’s greatest unifiers of all time, Muhammad Ali.”

Last month, Peacock announced a television series Excellence: 8 Fights based on the story of the prolific boxer. Created by Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Willmott, the scripted drama will “chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali.”