Muhammad Ali Jr. Biopic Pushed Back Due To Impending SAG Strike

A Muhammad Ali Jr. biopic has been pushed back to 2024 due to the looming SAG-AFTRA strike. According to Deadline, the movie is currently in pre-production but had to be paused due to the impending Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike.

The producer for the biopic, Chad A. Verdi, spoke to the outlet about the decision to reshuffle their project and revealed that it was initially scheduled to begin principal photography in September 2023 in Rhode Island. Verdi also disclosed that the biopic already has a cast attached to the film and has tapped Tom DeNucci to helm director duties.

“With the WGA already on strike and a possible SAG strike looming, pushing this film was the right thing to do,” Verdi said. “We 100 percent support SAG’s final decision, whatever that may be. We look forward to pursuing this special project when the dust has settled in 2024, and hopefully, by then, SAG and WGA have received a fair deal that both unions are satisfied with.”

Muhammad Ali Jr.’s biopic would follow his life and illustrate how the son of a legendary boxer couldn’t live up to the expectations set before him. The film will highlight moments of despair, living in his father’s larger-than-life footsteps, experiencing bullying, abandonment issues, battling drug addiction, and family matters. Ali Jr.’s movie will also focus on him finding peace in himself and his relationship with the late great Muhammad Ali Sr.

SAG-AFTRA recently penned a letter announcing that they were preparing to strike if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers didn’t came to a contract agreement by June 30. According to Rolling Stone, over 300 actors warned they’re prepared to take action against Hollywood, inking a letter arguing for a deal to be made on the pending contract.

“This is not a moment to meet in the middle, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are on all of us,” reads the letter. “We ask that you push for all the change we need and protections we deserve and make history doing it. If you are not able to get all the way there, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the membership, and join the WGA on the picket lines. For our union and its future, this is our moment. We hope that, on our behalf, you will meet that moment and not miss it.”

Figures such as Keke Palmer, Amin Joseph, Meryl Streep, Quinta Brunson, Rami Malek, Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba, Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs, Chelsea Handler, Lena Waithe, DeWanda Wise, and others have signed the letter.