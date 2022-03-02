Murder Inc. Documentary Series Coming To BET, Executive Produced By Irv Gotti And Ja Rule

A documentary series exploring Hip-Hop and R&B record label Murder Inc. is in production at BET. To be explored in five parts, the television event will narrate the untold tale of the rise, sudden fall, and redemption of Murder Inc. Records; and the mastermind behind the New York City record label, Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo according to a press release. The project is executive produced by Ja Rule and Irv Gotti, Darcell Lawrence, and Chris Costine for Visionary Ideas and Tiffany Lea Williams for BET. Michael J. Payton is set to serve as Director of the unscripted series set to debut this summer.

Each episode will give audiences the opportunity to watch through the label’s beginnings to the current day operations, featuring never-before-seen archival footage, a rich catalog of music chart-toppers, and the power players that helped shape a musical era that would impact generations to come.

Singer Ashanti performs at a custom concert with rapper Ja Rule and Irv Gotti at Crobar on Nov. 23, 2004 in New York City. Scott Gries/Getty Images

“Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories,” expressed Williams, who is also the Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming in a statement. “We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever.”

“My life and Murder Inc. has been filled with many highs and lows. I got to work with my brothers and a lot of great people; from Jay Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J Blige, to name a few,” added Irv Gotti. “Also, I got to start my record label, Murder Inc. Records, with Ja Rule by my side. My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. So, with this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD.”

“Pain is Love,” continued Ja Rule. “We endured the pain so others could feel the love.”

Murder Inc. was launched by Irv Gotti in 1999 after his success as a music executive at Def Jam. Murder Inc. Records played a vital role in launching the careers of some of the most influential voices in Hip-Hop, soul, and R&B, including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, Vita, Black Child, Caddillac Tah, and others.