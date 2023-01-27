Mustard Addresses Ex-Wife’s “Financially Starved” Claim After She Demands $80K/ Month

Mustard has provided his perspective on the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry. The 32-year-old claims that she is being dishonest about being “financially starved.”

The Grammy winner submitted a court filing to counter his ex-wife’s on Thursday (Jan. 26.) Radar Online obtained the document, in which he states “Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie.” The Los Angeles producer, formerly known as DJ Mustard, is seeking joint legal and physical custody of children plus the equal ability to make decisions pertaining to their education and health.

“From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children,” the filing read. “I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition.”

This comes after Thierry filed an order in California due to issues surrounding child support, custody, spousal support, attorney’s fees, and an alleged lack of communication. She demanded $82,628 per month in child support on the basis of Mustard being in possession of over $10 million, as discovered by her attorneys.

Chanel Thierry took to social media back in November 2022 to blast the Perfect Ten artist for allegedly not holding up his end of their arrangement. “These men be so bitter after they leave. How u mad at me for stepping after you left me,” she wrote. “Not paying me child support or alimony to purposefully spite me. After I already signed a prenup. Talk about want me to leave with notninggggg sheesh it’s giving bitter af.”

“At least share the family car, forcing me to drive me Lambo with 3 kids is wild,” she continued. “Won’t keep quiet for your comfort honey. You know me!”