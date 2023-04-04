Mustard Shares Update On Weight Loss Journey

Mustard is in the best shape of his life and took a moment to share an update on his weight loss journey with the world.

The 32-year-old producer took to Instagram to share an old photo of himself at much heavier weight. “I look at sh*t like this everyday and get motivated! Smfh,” he wrote with pride in his Instagram Stories. “Never again man.”

The Los Angeles native followed it up with a video post of him lifting weights and the caption “Lowest weight I’ve ever been as an adult” while tagging his trainer. He posted additional fitness-related content, from the conclusion of his workout on a tennis court to him running on a treadmill.

The GRAMMY winner also shared old photos of one of his friends and workout buddies, saying, “We not going back to this … this ain’t cool” before following up with a current photo of his friend, who appears much slimmer. “Let the people know what real work look like mane,” reads the caption.

Mustard has been documenting his weight loss journey for years. On his 30th birthday, he shared a post about how he lost 47 pounds. “I made a promise to myself in January before the lock down that I was gonna focus more on my health, myself, get off of social media, and ignore all the distractions that i didn’t need,” the Perfect Ten artist wrote in the now-deleted post. “Well here I am today, 30 years old and 47 pounds down!!!!”

Mustard isn’t the only celebrity focused on health and weight loss. In December 2022, Shaquille O’Neal revealed he’d lost 40 pounds. The four-time NBA Champion told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to lose more weight before his 51st birthday in March and aspired to be in an underwear ad with his sons. “I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg,” Shaq joked.