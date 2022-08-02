Mystikal Arrested On First-Degree Rape, Strangulation, And Other Charges

Former No Limit Records rapper Mystikal has been arrested again and charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree rape, simple robbery, and domestic abuse battery.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mystikal—born Michael Tyler—was booked and charged with three misdemeanors: false imprisonment, criminal damage to property worth less than $1,000, and prohibited acts of drug paraphernalia. Inmate records reveal Tyler was booked at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday (July 31).

According to Baton Rouge’s WBRZ, the victim of Mystikal’s abuse is an acquaintance who was visiting him in Prairieville, La. The rapper reportedly accused the woman of taking $100 cash from him before punching her, pulling out her braided hair, and taking her keys and phone to keep her from leaving his residence.

The victim also stated that she called a friend to meet her at a Baton Rouge hospital after Mystikal allegedly raped her in his home. At the emergency room, a sexual assault kit was performed where doctors confirmed injuries coinciding with her description of the attack.

Mystikal is currently detained, has yet to post bond, and awaits arraignment at the Ascension Parish Jail. His bail hearing has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Before his series of very public sexual assault allegations, the 51-year-old artist came on the Hip-Hop scene in 1994 and quickly rose to fame for his stand-out hits “Shake Ya A**,” “Stutter,” and “Danger.” However, his fame has been overlooked due to his many run-ins with the law regarding sexual abuse allegations made by women.

In 2004, Mystikal was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery. He, along with his bodyguards, allegedly forced a hairstylist to perform oral sex on all of them as an alternative for not turning her into authorities for cashing $80,000 worth of unauthorized checks from the rapper’s bank account.

Upon his release in 2010, the New Orleans native was registered as a sex offender in Louisiana. Two years later, he was back behind bars following a domestic abuse battery charge and violating his probation. He was charged again in August 2017 for alleged rape and sexual assault against a woman at a Shreveport casino. He was held on a $3,000,000, in which charges were eventually dropped due to lack of evidence.

Surprisingly, Mystikal has been invited to perform his biggest hits alongside Master P, Trick Daddy, Silkk the Shocker, and other “No Limit Soldiers” for the No Limit Reunion Tour at Miami’s FLA Live Arena this fall.