Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, And Issa Rae Win Big At NAACP Image Awards 2022

Jennifer Hudson attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Will Smith attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Issa Rae attends HBO's final season premiere of "Insecure" at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, Issa Rae, and more have big wins to celebrate after the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Honoring talent across more than 80 categories, winners were named during the virtual ceremonies from Feb. 21 until Feb. 25 and concluded with the 53rd annual event televised on Saturday (Feb. 26). Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards aired live on BET.

Hudson took home the night’s top honor as she was named Entertainer Of The Year. The multitalented star beat out Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, and Tiffany Haddish. Hudson also won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Respect.

“I was just standing here thinking ‘It was here – the NAACP Awards – where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,” said the Oscar and Grammy Award winner. “Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me,” she said as she accepted the Entertainer Of The Year award.

RESPECT, Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, 2020. MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Will Smith, who had already nabbed the Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography for his memoir WILL, was also recognized for his on-screen talent. The veteran actor won Outstanding Actor for his role of Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard.

As she continues to build her Hollywood Empire, Issa Rae has more gold to add to her trophy case. The actress scored Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series for her landmark series Insecure which won the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The show beat out Black-Ish, Harlem, Run The World, and The Upshaws. Rae’s performance as Issa Dee won over her co-star Yvonne Orji as well as Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-Ish, Regina Hall for Black Monday, and Loretta Devine for Family Reunion. Rae also won the Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series category for the Insecure series finale “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

In previously announced categories, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan took home a handful of honors including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for 2021’s Heaux Tales, and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

View the full list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson — WINNER Lil Nas X Megan Thee Stallion Regina King Tiffany Haddish Outstanding Motion Picture “Judas and the Black Messiah” “King Richard” “Respect” “The Harder They Fall” — WINNER “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Denzel Washington , “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Jonathan Majors , “The Harder They Fall” LaKeith Stanfield , “Judas and the Black Messiah” Mahershala Ali , “Swan Song” Will Smith, “King Richard” — WINNER Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Halle Berry, “Bruised” Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” — WINNER Tessa Thompson, “Passing” Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — WINNER Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall” Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall” LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Aunjanue Ellis , “King Richard” Audra McDonald , “Respect” Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall” Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” — WINNER Outstanding Animated Motion Picture “Encanto” — WINNER “Luca” “Raya and the Last Dragon” “Sing 2” “Vivo” Outstanding Comedy Series “black-ish” “Harlem” “Insecure” — WINNER “Run the World” “The Upshaws” Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” — WINNER Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood” Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years” Jay Ellis , “Insecure” Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Issa Rae, “Insecure” — WINNER Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion” Regina Hall, “Black Monday” Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” Outstanding Drama Series “9-1-1” “All American” “Godfather of Harlem” “Pose” “Queen Sugar” — WINNER Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Billy Porter, “Pose” Damson Idris, “Snowfall” Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem” Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” — WINNER Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” — WINNER Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar” Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told” Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar” Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special “Colin in Black & White” — WINNER “Genius: Aretha” “Love Life” “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” “The Underground Railroad” Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special Anthony Mackie, “Solos” Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White” Kevin Hart, “True Story” — WINNER Wesley Snipes, “True Story” William Jackson Harper, “Love Life” Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn” Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!” — WINNER Outstanding New Artist Cynthia Erivo Jimmie Allen Saweetie — WINNER Tems Zoe Wees Outstanding Male Artist Anthony Hamilton — WINNER Drake Givēon J. Cole Lil Nas X Outstanding Female Artist H.E.R. Ari Lennox Beyoncé Chlöe Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER Outstanding Album “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Silk Sonic “Back of My Mind,” H.E.R. “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time,” Givēon Outstanding Independent Motion Picture American Skin

Bruised

CODA — WINNER

Test Pattern

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain Outstanding International Motion Picture 7 Prisoners — WINNER

African America

Eyimofe (This is My Desire)

Flee

The Gravedigger’s Wife Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised — WINNER

Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan

Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man

Sheila Atim, Bruised Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall — WINNER Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed

Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon

Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo

Eric André, Sing 2

Letitia Wright, Sing 2 — WINNER Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action) Aurinko in Adagio

Blackout

The Ice Cream Stop

These Final Hours

When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) — WINNER Outstanding Short-Form (Animated) Blush

Robin Robin

She Dreams at Sunrise

Twenty Something

Us Again — WINNER Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Jamila Wignot, Ailey

Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall — WINNER

Liesl Tommy, Respect

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series