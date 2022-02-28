Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, And Issa Rae Win Big At NAACP Image Awards 2022

Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, Issa Rae, and more have big wins to celebrate after the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Honoring talent across more than 80 categories, winners were named during the virtual ceremonies from Feb. 21 until Feb. 25 and concluded with the 53rd annual event televised on Saturday (Feb. 26). Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards aired live on BET.
Hudson took home the night’s top honor as she was named Entertainer Of The Year. The multitalented star beat out Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, and Tiffany Haddish. Hudson also won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Respect.
“I was just standing here thinking ‘It was here – the NAACP Awards – where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,” said the Oscar and Grammy Award winner. “Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me,” she said as she accepted the Entertainer Of The Year award.
Will Smith, who had already nabbed the Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography for his memoir WILL, was also recognized for his on-screen talent. The veteran actor won Outstanding Actor for his role of Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard.
As she continues to build her Hollywood Empire, Issa Rae has more gold to add to her trophy case. The actress scored Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series for her landmark series Insecure which won the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The show beat out Black-Ish, Harlem, Run The World, and The Upshaws. Rae’s performance as Issa Dee won over her co-star Yvonne Orji as well as Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-Ish, Regina Hall for Black Monday, and Loretta Devine for Family Reunion. Rae also won the Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series category for the Insecure series finale “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”
In previously announced categories, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan took home a handful of honors including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for 2021’s Heaux Tales, and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”
View the full list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards below.
Entertainer of the Year
Outstanding Motion Picture
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding New Artist
Outstanding Male Artist
Outstanding Female Artist
Outstanding Album
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
American Skin
Bruised
CODA — WINNER
Test Pattern
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Outstanding International Motion Picture
7 Prisoners — WINNER
African America
Eyimofe (This is My Desire)
Flee
The Gravedigger’s Wife
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised — WINNER
Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan
Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man
Sheila Atim, Bruised
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall — WINNER
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed
Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon
Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo
Eric André, Sing 2
Letitia Wright, Sing 2 — WINNER
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
Aurinko in Adagio
Blackout
The Ice Cream Stop
These Final Hours
When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) — WINNER
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
Blush
Robin Robin
She Dreams at Sunrise
Twenty Something
Us Again — WINNER
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Jamila Wignot, Ailey
Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall — WINNER
Liesl Tommy, Respect
Rebecca Hall, Passing
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost — WINNER
Daniel Ezra, All American
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
Joe Morton, Our Kind of People
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alfre Woodard, SEE
Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar
Chandra Wilson, Grey’s Anatomy
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost — WINNER
Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha — WINNER
Keith David, Black As Night
Tituss Burgess, Annie Live!
Will Catlett, True Story
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anika Noni Rose, Maid
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha
Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers — WINNER
Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Soul of A Nation
The Reid Out — WINNER
Unsung
Outstanding Talk Series
Desus & Mero
Hart to Heart
Red Table Talk — WINNER
Tamron Hall
The Real
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Celebrity Family Feud
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
The Voice
Wild ‘n Out — WINNER
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show
BET Awards 2021
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER
Outstanding Children’s Program
Ada Twist, Scientist
Family Reunion — WINNER
Karma’s World
Raven’s Home
Waffles + Mochi
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Alayah “Lay Lay” High, That Girl Lay Lay
Celina Smith, Annie Live!
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, The Wonder Years
Eris Baker, This Is Us
Miles Brown, black-ish — WINNER
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Joy Reid, The Reidout
Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Desus & Mero
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk — WINNER
LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos
Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show
Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER
Outstanding Guest Performance
Alani “La La” Anthony, The Chi
Christina Elmore, Insecure
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Erika Alexander, Run the World
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz
Super Sema
We The People — WINNER
Yasuke
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen
Billy Porter, Fairfax
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Karma’s World
Cree Summer, Rugrats — WINNER
Keke Palmer, Big Mouth
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
Between the Scenes – The Daily Show — WINNER
Dark Humor
Della Mae
The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator
Two Sides: Unfaithful
Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction
Life By The Horns
Memory Builds The Monument
Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films
Through Our Eyes: Shelter
Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day — WINNER
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White — WINNER
Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar
Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street
Halcyon Person, Karma’s World
Quyen Tran, Maid
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell
Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris
Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray
The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel — WINNER
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Believe For It” – CeCe Winans
“Help Me” – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas — WINNER
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
“Overcome 2021” – Kirk Franklin
“Time for Reparations” – Sounds of Blackness
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent
Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell
Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger
Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett — WINNER
The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force
Generations – The Baylor Project — WINNER
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
Let There Be Love – Freda Payne
SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe — WINNER
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“My Life” – J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”
Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye” — WINNER
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Attica
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power — WINNER
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — WINNER
Insecure Documentary
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Ashley Nicole Black – Ted Lasso – “Do the Right-est Thing”
Issa Rae – Insecure -“Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” — WINNER
Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso – “Lavender”
Maya Erskine – Pen15 – “Blue in Green”
Temi Wilkey – Sex Education – “Episode #3.6”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Aurin Squire – Evil – “C Is For Cop”
Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “And the Firm Had Two Partners…” — WINNER
Malcolm Spellman – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “New World Order”
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American – “Homecoming”
Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy – Pose – “Series Finale”
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa — WINNER
Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa – Madres
Monique N. Matthew – A Holiday In Harlem
Sameer Gardezi – Hot Mess Holiday
Sherman Payne – Black As Night
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris – Zola
Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin – The Harder They Fall
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Virgil Williams – A Journal for Jordan
Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele – Candyman
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side – “Tornado” — WINNER
Melina Matsoukas – Insecure – “Reunited, Okay?!”
Neema Barnette – Harlem – “Once Upon A Time in Harlem”
Prentice Penny – Insecure – “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”
Tiffany Johnson – Black Monday – “Eight!”
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Anthony Hemingway – Genius: Aretha “Respect”
Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad – “Indiana Winter” — WINNER
Carl Seaton – Snowfall – “Fight or Flight”
Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem – “The Bonanno Split”
Hanelle Culpepper – True Story – “Like Cain Did Abel”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Jaffar Mahmood – Hot Mess Holiday
Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia — WINNER
Mario Van Peebles – Salt-N-Pepa
Maritte Lee Go – Black As Night
Veronica Rodriguez – Let’s Get Merried
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington – A Journal for Jordan
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall
Lin-Manuel Miranda – tick tick…BOOM!
Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard
Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Andre Gaines – The One and Only Dick Gregory
Dawn Porter – Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
Sam Pollard – MLK/FBI
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing — WINNER
Spike Lee – NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead
Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge
Long Division – Kiese Laymon — WINNER
The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright
The Perishing – Natashia Deón
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel
Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson
Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones — WINNER
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson — WINNER
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson
Other Black Girl: A Novel – Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts – Rebecca Hal
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement – Tarana Burke
Unprotected: A Memoir – Billy Porter
Until I Am Free – Keisha Blain
Will – Will Smith — WINNER
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America – Keith Wyche
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown — WINNER
Permission to Dream – Chris Gardner
Teaching Black History to White People – Leonard N. Moore
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – Robert Livingston
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Perfect Black – Crystal Wilkinson — WINNER
Playlist for the Apocalypse – Rita Dove
Such Color: New and Selected Poems – Tracy K. Smith
The Wild Fox of Yemen – Threa Almontaser
What Water Knows: Poems – Jacqueline Jones LaMon
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy – Misty Copeland
Change Sings – Amanda Gorman, Loren Long
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas — WINNER
Time for Bed, Old House – Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford
When Langston Dances – Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé — WINNER
Happily Ever Afters – Elise Bryant
The Cost of Knowing – Brittney Morris
When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris
Wings of Ebony – J. Elle
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
#SundayCivics
After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning — WINNER
Into America
Un(re)solved
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast
Checking In with Michelle Williams
The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema
The SonRise Project Podcast
Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley — WINNER
Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — WINNER
Professional Troublemaker
Questlove Supreme
Super Soul Podcast
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — WINNER
Questlove Supreme
Reasonably Shady
The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key
Social Media Personality of the Year
@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines — WINNER
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice