Beyoncé Most Awarded Artist In 2023 NAACP Image Awards’ First Round Of Winners

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards kicked off a week of activities with a virtual event on Monday (Feb. 20) announcing the first round of winners. Hosted by actor Khleo Thomas, the categories revealed included outstanding international song, Christian album, music video, female artist, male artist, and more.

Beyoncé scored the most awards on the first night with three total: outstanding female artist, outstanding soul/R&B song for “Cuff It” and outstanding album for Renaissance. The 41-year-old performer tied rapper Kendrick Lamar for most nominations total with five each.

Additionally, Chris Brown won multiple categories on the first night. The R&B singer was named the winner in the categories of outstanding male artist and outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) for “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid from his album Breezy.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rihanna, Tems, Quavo and Takeoff, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music, Silk Sonic, and more were all named winners during the virtual event. Presenters included Crystal Renee Hayslett, Echo Kellum, and Jotaka Eaddy.

The week-long 54th NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience from February 20-24 continues to award top talent, outstanding achievements, and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories. For the first time in three years, the NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Connie Orlando attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

“We take pride in recognizing the trailblazing achievements and artistry of this year’s esteemed nominees and celebrating the powerful legacy of the NAACP. We look forward to bringing the Image Awards back to Pasadena in front of a live audience and delivering unforgettable moments that epitomize the brilliance of the Black community,” expressed Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.

View. the complete list of winners announced during the first round of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards below.

Outstanding International Song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Cuff It – “Beyoncé”

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff

Outstanding Album

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé