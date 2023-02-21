Beyoncé Most Awarded Artist In 2023 NAACP Image Awards’ First Round Of Winners

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards kicked off a week of activities with a virtual event on Monday (Feb. 20) announcing the first round of winners. Hosted by actor Khleo Thomas, the categories revealed included outstanding international song, Christian album, music video, female artist, male artist, and more.
Beyoncé scored the most awards on the first night with three total: outstanding female artist, outstanding soul/R&B song for “Cuff It” and outstanding album for Renaissance. The 41-year-old performer tied rapper Kendrick Lamar for most nominations total with five each.
Additionally, Chris Brown won multiple categories on the first night. The R&B singer was named the winner in the categories of outstanding male artist and outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) for “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid from his album Breezy.
Rihanna, Tems, Quavo and Takeoff, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music, Silk Sonic, and more were all named winners during the virtual event. Presenters included Crystal Renee Hayslett, Echo Kellum, and Jotaka Eaddy.
The week-long 54th NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience from February 20-24 continues to award top talent, outstanding achievements, and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories. For the first time in three years, the NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
“We take pride in recognizing the trailblazing achievements and artistry of this year’s esteemed nominees and celebrating the powerful legacy of the NAACP. We look forward to bringing the Image Awards back to Pasadena in front of a live audience and delivering unforgettable moments that epitomize the brilliance of the Black community,” expressed Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.
View. the complete list of winners announced during the first round of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards below.
Outstanding International Song
“No Woman No Cry” – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Positive” – Erica Campbell
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan
Outstanding Male Artist
Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Renaissance”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Cuff It – “Beyoncé”
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff
Outstanding Album
“Renaissance” – Beyoncé