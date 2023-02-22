Viola Davis, Michael K. Williams, Jennifer Hudson Among Night Two Winners At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

After Beyoncé took home three wins out of her five nominations during night one of the non-televised winners for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, night two, held on Tuesday (Feb. 21) awarded others for their literary works and television shows.

Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Tabitha Brown, Michelle Obama, and the late Michael K. Williams were among the winners during the second virtual reveal, hosted by Khleo Thomas. Davis won the award for Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction for her memoir, Finding Me. The feat marks her sixth career win. The audio version of the book also earned her EGOT status after taking home the GRAMMY for Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album.

Viola Davis celebrates the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for “Finding Me” during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fellow EGOT recipient Hudson won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for her eponymous daytime talk show. This is her fourth Image Award win. Williams posthumously won Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography with his memoir, Scenes From My Life. Meanwhile, Lizzo snagged Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series for Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The virtual awards presentation will continue throughout the week, leading to the live telecast on Saturday (Feb. 25). The 2023 NAACP Image Awards will air on BET at 8 p.m. ET.

See the complete list of night two winners for the 54th NAACP Image Awards below.

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Take My Hand” – Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Finding Me” – Viola Davis

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen” – George McCalman

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Scenes from My Life” – Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration” – Tracey Lewis-Giggetts

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness” – Robin Coste Lewis

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Stacey’s Remarkable Books” – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Cookies & Milk” – Shawn Amos

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Tabitha Brown – “Tab Time”

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson – “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts”