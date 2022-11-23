Naomi Campbell Has Thoughts On Who Could Play Her In A Potential Biopic

Naomi Campbell attends the screening of "Decision To Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Naomi Campbell has shared her expectations for a biopic. While a film or television project has not been confirmed, the supermodel already has qualifications for the leading actress in mind. In conversation with The Daily Mail, the 52-year-old explained who should step into her shoes.

“I would like it to be someone who is unknown and preferably someone from South London,” she remarked to the platform.

Campbell continued, “I’ve had my success, and I want to see the success of the next generation.”

Naomi Campbell during an opening night party, held at La Palace de Beaute in New York City, New York, 21st June 1990. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The runway star forged her path in the fashion and modeling industry at a young age. Getting her start as a teenager, Campbell continues to dominate catwalks and magazine covers, breaking barriers for Black women within the industry for over 30 years.

Her historic career moments include being the first Black model to cover Vogue France, the first Black model to cover the September issue of Vogue in the United States, and more. She has also owned the runway for Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent, Chloé, Prada, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, Helmut Lang, Ralph Lauren, Jean Paul Gaultier, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Messika Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Messika

While the globally recognized icon got her start over three decades ago, she still proves to be at the top of her game. This fall, she walked runways during Paris Fashion Week and recently became the face of Sam Edelman’s fall/winter collection.

With all of her accomplishments, Campbell shared with ELLE what she is most proud of in a new interview discussing the campaign.

“Which title am I the most honored to be? A mom,” she shared with the magazine. Campbell introduced her first daughter to the world in February.

When asked about the future of the fashion industry and Sam Edelman fostering new talent, she continued, “I’m all for it, and I hope that Sam Edelman and I can come together on this, since we both feel the same way about mentoring and guiding someone in these emerging markets who’ve been entrusted to design shoes. It would be perfect.”