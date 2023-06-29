Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child, A Baby Boy

Naomi Campbell attends Chopard ART Evening at the Martinez on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Naomi Campbell, as the 53-year-old has welcomed a baby boy, her second child, to her growing family.

An Instagram post from the runway pro uploaded on Thursday (June 29) confirmed the news, including a photo of her holding the tiny infant.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” wrote the fashion professional in the caption. “A True Gift from God.”

After an assortment of emojis, including a blue heart and praying hands, the caption continued “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The catwalk queen welcomed her first child, a daughter, in May 2021 at the age of 50 years old. As the cover star of British Vogue‘s March 2022 issue, she discussed motherhood and dispelled rumors surrounding her daughter.

Keeping her personal life private, the London native chose not to reveal the names or birthdates of either one of her children.

“She wasn’t adopted; she’s my child.” She continued to explain, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her, but she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Campbell shared her excitement to add parenting to her glowing résumé.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that. I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing, and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.”