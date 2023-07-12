Naomi Osaka And Cordae Welcome Baby Girl

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion, Naomi Osaka, and rapper Cordae have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, PEOPLE exclusively reports.

Neither parent has publicly posted anything about the delivery, but last month the pro tennis player gave fans a glance into her princess-themed baby shower. On Instagram, the 25-year-old shared photos of the pink and purple event, as well as the “Doomsday” rhymer wearing a Burberry shirt and kissing her belly.

Osaka summed up the carousel of photos with three simple emojis. See post below.

Earlier this year, the new mommy spoke with PEOPLE about baby names, as she admitted to wanting something “more unique than traditional.” She also revealed that she hadn’t “craved anything out of the ordinary,” surprisingly when it came to food.

“I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself,” the Haitian-Japanese athlete shared. “Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting back in January via Instagram. At the time, Osaka shared an IG post of an ultrasound with the caption, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

In another post, the ESPY award-winner shared a message in both English and Japanese reflecting on her life up until that moment.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.”

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” she added before ending with, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Per outlet, Osaka did vow to return to tennis after spending pivotal time with her newborn.