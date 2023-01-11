Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25.

She continued, “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

She later confirmed her participation in the 2024 Australian Open, after withdrawing from this year’s match last week.

Osaka and the From A Birds Eye View rapper began dating in 2019. When they graced the cover of GQ‘s Modern Love, Cordae, 25, confessed to being unaware of his lady’s athletic stardom during their first date.

“It’s not my sport. If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they’re just a part of the culture.”

However, when speaking on their relationship, he did reveal, “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively. We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing.”

For Osaka, she admitted that his support and intentional romance helped her win the 2020 U.S. Open, but she’s “still convinced he doesn’t understand the rules of tennis lol.”