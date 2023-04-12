Napoleon Of Outlawz Says He Once Spit On Shyne Out Of Loyalty To 2Pac

Outlawz member Napoleon claims he once spit on Shyne out of loyalty to 2Pac and Pac’s beef with Bad Boy Records. The rapper recently appeared on the Art of Dialogue YouTube channel for an interview, during which he recalled the tense encounter with the rap star. According to Napoleon, the setting of the showdown took place at The Source Awards during the late ’90s and he and his crew had the upperhand.

“When the East Coast-West Coast thing was at its peak, a lot of rappers from the East Coast would come to L.A.,” he said. “We’d see them and try to press them. We was at one of the Source Awards and we were deep, bro. We had the homies from Jersey, we had homies from Compton, from L.A. We had these red-and-white Outlawz shirts so you just see us coming, like 40 deep. And we looking for trouble. We had that mindset like we looking for trouble.”

The New Jersey native says it wasn’t long before the group found it, as they wound up being seated directly across the aisle from Shyne, who was solo aside from the female companion he was with at the time. From there, the impromptu meeting quickly turned into a standoff between the two parties.

“I happen to look over and seen Shyne,” Napoleon recalls. “I looked at him. He looked at me. I say, ‘What’s up?’ He says, ‘What’s up?’ I got up and the whole squad got up, started mouthing off. The security’s there, so I can’t really do much.”

However, he credits the “Bad Boyz” rapper with standing his ground despite being outnumbered, but says the pair got into a spitting match with one another out of frustration of not being able to attack one another.

“The reason I gotta lot of respect for Shyne is because he stood up. He ain’t back down. He was by himself with a lady. I tried to get to him, but security was backing us up. So I spit at him. And he did it back. He spit at us. It was getting heated. It was really about to go down.”

He added, “From that day on, I really had a lot of respect for him. Years later, I spoke to him on Twitter. We had a very positive conversation about that event. I had to tell him, ‘Look I’m Muslim now. We both was wild, but it’s good to see you doing your thing now and that you’ve matured.’ He said the same thing. He said, ‘I love ‘Pac. To us, he was our first Barack Obama.’ We automatically thinkin’ that he our enemy because he’s with Bad Boy. He loved ‘Pac. He respected ‘Pac.”

In 2021, Outlawz recreated 2Pac’s One Nation album, the project he was working on at the time of his death. While Shyne would do prison time stemming from his infamous 1999 shooting incident at a New York nightclub, he has since become a high-ranking political figure in his native country of Belize after his release in 2009.