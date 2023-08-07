Nas Shares Advice For Aspiring Street Rappers On How To Stay Alive

Nas has advice for aspiring street rappers that he feels would help them stay alive and succeed. During an interview with Billboard for Hip-Hop 50, Nasir Jones shared his insights on how things should be handled regarding rap artists’ safety. And while he did say that the solution wasn’t an easy fix, the emcee stated that patience and empathy could help the youth stay alive and out of jail.

“That’s a hard one for us because the streets are the streets. We listen to music from people directly from those circumstances. Young people making the hit records are telling you what’s happening: education, disease, miseducation. Life is a tough test,” Nasir Jones preached. “The streets are the stomping grounds of warriors and good and bad people. There’s kids that come from these environments with something to say. When you ignore them, you ignore the youth. I don’t think we can stop the street mentality overnight. It’s a thing that’s in place that is strong.”

As he continued, the Queens icon doubled down on exercising empathy and meeting the new generation where they are while providing guidance for them.

“For everybody to change it would take a miracle, but at the same time, once these artists get in the game and realize, ‘You’re going to change your family’s life for generations to come if you could stay alive and stay out of jail,’ that seems like an easy thing to do — but when you’re fresh from that, it’s all you know,” Nasty Nas added.

The Magic rapper also spoke about the change in street adjacent artists as they experience success and maintain it. Nas asserted that while it may be difficult for them to shed their street ties, they need to “come into their senses on their own” to ensure they keep their riches and stay from behind bars or death.

“Now, as they get successful, they have to come into their senses on their own,” he said. “When you look at Hip-Hop’s history, you see all the companies and empires that fell because of stupidity. If they see that, they have to realize they are the next one if they don’t change. There’s a lot of stories they could watch about Hip-Hop empires that made terrible mistakes that destroyed families and lives.”

“All they have to do is check the history. It’s their decision and their maturity level, and when they are going to figure it out because time is ticking — the next thing you know, you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. I just pray for them and hope for the best because talking to them is one thing, but they have to be ready for it. Sometimes they have to learn on their own,” he concluded.