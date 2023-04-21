Nas Admits He Was A “Bad Father” To His Daughter Destiny Jones

(L-R) Nas and Destiny attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nas has admitted he wasn’t the best father to his eldest child, daughter Destiny Jones, on a new song.

On Friday (April 21), Swizz Beatz released Hip Hop 50 Vol. 2, which is led by a song titled “Runaway.” On the track, Nas expresses regret about the lack of presence he had in his daughter’s formative years.

“All I imagine sometimes under sunshine or vacation, things I did in my hood, situations, oh well/ Probably was a bad father to my firstborn,” he raps on the song’s second verse. “Love her to death, but I ain’t been home since my first song/ Provided for her, but money can’t replace a father for her.”

Later in the song, he acknowledges his love for Destiny, as well as his 13-year-old son Knight Jones, and alludes to his attempts to atone for his past missteps.

On several occasions, the 49-year-old artist has been open about his relationship with his daughter, who was born months after the release of his acclaimed debut Illmatic.

A shortlist of dedicatory songs to Destiny Jones, who is currently 28, include “Me & You (Dedicated to Destiny)” from his 2004 album Street’s Disciple, and “Daughters” from his 2012 release Life Is Good.

The latter saw the Queensbridge native examining his shortcomings as a father in detail, with lyrics touching on her evolution as a woman and the challenges that come with parenthood. The song was a minor hit, peaked at No. 78 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

In 2021, Destiny Jones made headlines with her launch of Matic Cosmetics, a line of various beauty products, including Lipmatic, a nod to her father’s acclaimed magnum opus.