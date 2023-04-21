Nas Admits He Was A “Bad Father” To His Daughter Destiny Jones

Nas has admitted he wasn’t the best father to his eldest child, daughter Destiny Jones, on a new song.
On Friday (April 21), Swizz Beatz released Hip Hop 50 Vol. 2, which is led by a song titled “Runaway.” On the track, Nas expresses regret about the lack of presence he had in his daughter’s formative years.
“All I imagine sometimes under sunshine or vacation, things I did in my hood, situations, oh well/ Probably was a bad father to my firstborn,” he raps on the song’s second verse. “Love her to death, but I ain’t been home since my first song/ Provided for her, but money can’t replace a father for her.”
Later in the song, he acknowledges his love for Destiny, as well as his 13-year-old son Knight Jones, and alludes to his attempts to atone for his past missteps.
On several occasions, the 49-year-old artist has been open about his relationship with his daughter, who was born months after the release of his acclaimed debut Illmatic.
A shortlist of dedicatory songs to Destiny Jones, who is currently 28, include “Me & You (Dedicated to Destiny)” from his 2004 album Street’s Disciple, and “Daughters” from his 2012 release Life Is Good.
The latter saw the Queensbridge native examining his shortcomings as a father in detail, with lyrics touching on her evolution as a woman and the challenges that come with parenthood. The song was a minor hit, peaked at No. 78 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
In 2021, Destiny Jones made headlines with her launch of Matic Cosmetics, a line of various beauty products, including Lipmatic, a nod to her father’s acclaimed magnum opus.