Nas And Jadakiss Perform “Made You Look (Remix)” For First Time In Over A Decade

Nas gave fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans a special treat this past weekend, as the rap legend brought out longtime collaborator Jadakiss for a rare performance of Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix),” which the Yonkers native appeared on two decades ago. Pulling the move during his co-headlining concert with the City Girls on Sunday night (July 3), the performance marked the first time Nas had shared the stage with Jada in a decade, making it a monumental occasion not only for those in attendance, but the two New Yorkers themselves.

Following the performance, Jada referenced his opening bars from the remix while sharing footage of the reunion with his followers on social media, writing “Esco wassup Brave-hearts wassup @nas #essencefest,” in a post on his Instagram account.

The performance was the culmination of a busy weekend for both artists, as each hit multiple stages during their time in the Big Easy. Nas put forth a riveting set at the Essence Fest on Friday (July 1), while Jadakiss and The Lox were part of The Roots’ star-studded performance on Sunday (July 3), which also included guest spots from Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Lil Kim and Ashanti.

Watch additional footage of Nas and Jadakiss’ “Made You Look (Remix)” performance below.