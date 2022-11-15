Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.

During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor.

However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.

“When I released the tracklist for that album the other day, he released a picture with all his Grammys,” Jones expressed to the Comedy Central show’s host regarding Hov. “Yeah, shout out to him.”

The picture in question arrived on Nov. 8, which saw the rapper legally known as Shawn Carter taking a sip out of one of his many Grammys. Sitting down wearing all Black, the emcee was also surrounded by an assortment of snacks.

Dropping the snap on the same day Nas dropped his tracklist is in line with Hov’s past suspected attempts to outshine his former rival, as the Brooklyn rapper has also made a habit of releasing new music on the same day as the “Ether” artist.

Jay-Z really hasn’t let up on Nas pic.twitter.com/kq2vOS4A1h — El Padrino (@Taurian_B) August 20, 2020

Regarding Nasir’s reference to the Brooklynite on King’s Disease III, he jokingly rapped about the lasting affect of their beef on “Thun.”

“No beef or rivals/they playin’ “Ether” on TIDAL/Brothers can do anything when they decide to/In a Range Rover/dissectin’ bars from “Takeover”/Sometimes I text Hova like ‘Ni**a, this ain’t over,’ laughin’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Queens poet talked about being, what Noah described, as a “living Hip-Hop legend.” Jones, 49, examined his beginnings and current position in the culture and shed light on the many friends who died before he made a name rapping.

“I lost so many friends, even before I got into music,” Nas told Noah. “I didn’t think I would get into music, and then still see it going on.”

King’s Disease III was released on Friday (Nov. 11) and was the final installment in Nas and Hit-Boy’s KD trilogy. The 17-track project didn’t have any features and saw the legendary emcee cover topics such as Pete Rock’s lawsuit, MC Serch selling his portion of Nas’ catalog, nostalgia, growing older in Hip-Hop, and more.

Watch Nas’ The Daily Show episode above.