Nas Launches ‘The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop’ Podcast With Miss Info

To help commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop on Aug. 11, 2023, Nas will be teaming up with Spotify and Mass Appeal for a new podcast series called The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop, which will see the rap icon interviewing rap’s greatest figures and artists.

The first season of The Bridge is set to premiere exclusively on Spotify on Nov. 16. According to a press release, The Bridge will include interviews with rap royalty like Ice Cube, Mary J. Blige, Cordae, and many more. The series will be co-hosted by industry maven and former VIBE editor, Miss Info, who is the person responsible for Nas’s perfect rating for Illmatic, as well as other landmark Hip-Hop moments.

While historians have documented the growth of Hip-Hop on numerous occasions, The Bridge is unique in the sense that it’s spearheaded by one of the greatest rap artists of all time; in addition to insights from a legendary journalist and media personality. And with Nas alongside Miss Info directing the conversations, we’re sure that we can look forward to some engaging episodes documenting the growth and elevation of the genre, from the artists, producers, and industry figures who lived it firsthand.

Listen to the trailer for The Bridge: The 50 Years Of Hip-Hop here.