Nas Talks Surviving COVID And Being A Venture Capitalism Inspiration

Nas attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros "The Sun Is Also A Star" at Pacific Theaters at the Grove on May 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Nas may be riding high off the critical and commercial success of his latest album, King’s Disease 2, but in a recent cover story interview with EBONY, he admits to feeling low after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020.

“I caught COVID in late October,” the hip-hop legend reveals. “This is the first time [I’m] mentioning it. It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard.”

He also touched on the virus’ impact on society, adding, “It’s just today’s world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, Black-on-Black murder. The human spirit is being tested. I think that God has a plan for all of this. But right now, we’re in a serious time.”

The rapper—who launched his venture capital firm Queensbridge Venture Partners in 2014 with manager Anthony Saleh—also spoke on his presence in the investing world, which has become an added wrinkle to his legacy.

“I got people that stop me in the street to ask me about investment tips more than music,” he shared. “It’s really crazy, man. I met another Black man named Nasir; he’s doing his thing. He told me how I’m inspirational to him in that world of investors and fundraising.

“That’s what I get a lot now. That’s really rewarding. It used to be only, ‘I’m inspired by you to rap,’ which I still hear, and I still love it. But it’s about letting people know, ‘This is what I’m doing. You do it, too.’”

Earlier this week, Nas debuted the music video for his latest single, “Sunday Brunch.” Watch the Omar Jones-directed video featuring appearances from Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Lil Rel Howery, Cordae, Swizz Beatz, and Hit-Boy.

Watch the Black excellence below.