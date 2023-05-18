Natalia Bryant Credited As Intern On Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour

As Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE tour continues, more details on the anticipated event come to light. Video footage shared across social media highlight vibrant stagewear, eye-catching choreography, and a career-spanning setlist. The latest information to be revealed includes notable people behind the scenes, with a familiar name standing out.

Revealing the tour credits on the 41-year-old’s official website, Bey fans were happy to learn Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is credited as an intern under Parkwood Entertainment for the global trek.

In full, Knowles-Carter made sure everyone involved was credited accordingly. With herself at the top, listed as the programs director, executive producer, and leading creative director, the Grammy Award-winning musician ended with special thanks to Ivy Park, Amazon Music, Tiffany & Co, and more. Sandwiched in between are dozens of professionals including business management, drivers, security, tour nurse, tour catering, lighting, wardrobe, glam, and more.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

The 20-year-old is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California. Bryant’s role as an intern is not her first working with the Lemonade singer.

In November 2021, the California native starred alongside Queen Bey, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, James Harden, and Jalen Green in the fifth Ivy Park collection HALLS OF IVY. The winter release from the now-discontinued brand was described as “the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Sweden earlier this month and continues in Belgium, Poland, France, Spain, and the Netherlands before the chart-topper returns to North America for summertime sold-out shows.