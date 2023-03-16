Natalia Bryant Gives Touching Speech At Historic Kobe Bryant Footprint Unveiling

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka joined the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday (March 15) to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The theatre unveiled a cemented imprint of Kobe’s hands and feet, that will now be on display in the forecourt of the legendary venue for all to visit.

As the first athlete to have his hands and feet cemented at the Chinese Theatre, Kobe and Vanessa’s eldest daughter Natalia, 20, spoke to her dad’s legacy in a heartfelt speech as her mom and sisters watched from their seats.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Natalia Bryant , Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Jeanie Buss and Byron Scott attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant ’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“I’m honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant,” Natalia started before deeming her father the “MVP of girl dads.” She continued, “Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”

Speaking on the permanent impact that Kobe’s honor will have for years to come at the theater, she said, “This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply. I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes. This will be a treasure for the city of Los Angeles and my dad’s fans from all over the world to hold and to cherish.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Vanessa Bryant attends a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Natalia ended by letting her dad and sister Gianna, who also tragically died in the helicopter crash, know that they will be loved “forever and always.”

“Dad, you’re an icon, a legend, a storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of,” she said. “I’m honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy.”

The ceremony marked Vanessa Bryant’s second trip to the Lakers’ arena since Feb. 24, 2020, when she eulogized Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service. She also visited the arena earlier this month for Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement ceremony.

