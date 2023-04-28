Naturi Naughton-Lewis And Husband Two Lewis Celebrate With Glam Baby Shower

Two Lewis and Naturi Naughton-Lewis attend their baby shower on April 15, 2023 in New York City

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis celebrated their soon-to-be bundle of joy with a glamorous baby shower last week. Uploading footage to Instagram on Wednesday (April 26), the Power star writes “As you can see, #BabyLewis baby shower was turned up!”

Guests included the 38-year-old’s parents Brenda and Ezra Naughton, former 3LW member Adrienne Bailon, and more of the couple’s family and friends. The group celebrated the baby boy at The Pink Moon in Brooklyn.

“Overwhelmed but excited,” said the mother of two, describing her feelings to ESSENCE during the event, adding she is “pretty good, minus the heartburn.”

“I’ve been working a lot, outside the home but also just working on getting the nursery together and different things we’ve got going on. But I’m definitely starting to slow down now,” the actress continued.

“Watching her do all these different things, like shoot an action movie, going on stage and singing in front of everybody, working out every day and still being a great mom to Zuri, it’s very empowering,” added her husband. “To see a woman go through this from somebody I just saw with a flat stomach to getting a growing body, it’s amazing to see up close. It’s very godly, very close to God.”

Naturi Naughton attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Baby Lewis will be her husband’s first child, however the New Jersey native has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, from a previous relationship.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” explained the Queens actress when she announced her pregnancy. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

Take a look at photos from the baby shower below.