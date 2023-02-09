Naturi Naughton-Lewis Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Two Lewis

Two Lewis and Naturi Naughton attend "88" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband, Two Lewis, have announced they are expecting a baby together.

Exclusively revealed by People, the couple shared images from a heart-warming maternity photoshoot. The actress has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, and the newborn will be her husband’s first child.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the 38-year-old shared with the outlet. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him.”

As the cover star for Hello Beautiful‘s January 2023 “Power” issue, Naughton-Lewis discussed her experience with motherhood.

“Becoming a mother is a choice to surrender oneself, which is not a powerful feeling. You want to be in control of yourself, your life, how much you sleep, how good you feel, how much you get to work out, where you get to travel, when you get to take a job,” explained the Power star.

She continued, “Sometimes you have to say no to certain jobs because you are beholden to someone who needs you. This is why I applaud parents, particularly motherhood because you have to surrender your body, heart, mind, time, and spirit in a different way than a father would. I definitely applaud people who make that choice. When I made that choice to become a mother, and this may not be popular to say, it was the moment when I realized that I had lost a lot of power, but I gained so much. You do lose a lot of the power to choose the life you want. You are now surrendering yourself to a whole human being, and that in itself is the most vulnerable feeling a person could have, but it actually makes you more human.”

Two Lewis and Naturi Naughton attend “88” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 11, 2022 in New York City Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The Queens actress and her husband met in 2019 through her on-screen husband Omari Hardwick. The couple wed in April 2022 in a ceremony officiated by Montell Jordan. According to E News, 200 close friends and family members attended the event where LaLa Anthony caught the bouquet.