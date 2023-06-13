Naturi Naughton And Husband Welcome Son, Tru Xavier

Naturi Naughton and her husband, Two Lewis, have announced the arrival of their first child together—a baby boy named Tru Xavier Naughton-Lewis.

Their son, who shares a middle name with his father, made his debut on May 27, weighing 6 lbs., 12 ounces, according to BET. “Two little feet, with ten tiny toes, baby #TruLewis is making his debut,” wrote the outlet in the joint reveal with the Power alum.

Naughton, 38, is now a mother of two; she has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, from a previous relationship.

When speaking on Lewis becoming a first-time father and Zuri becoming a big sister, the Queens star gushed about the familial expansion with PEOPLE.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” said Naughton. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

She first learned of her pregnancy while filming a movie and surprised Lewis with the news. “When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him. It was such a special moment.”

The pair were introduced by Naughton’s former co-star, Omari Hardwick, in 2019. By December 2020, she and Lewis were engaged and wed in April 2022.