Nav Shares Video Of Lil Uzi Vert Falling Into His Pool

Lil Uzi Vert is full of entertainment, but a recent mishap made him the butt of the jokes that followed. Pun intended. Nav shared footage of the 27-year-old falling into his pool.

The surveillance footage shows the GRAMMY nominee exiting a studio and walking by a pool. It appears Uzi was attempting to jump onto the ledge of a hot tub in the middle of the pool but ended up slipping on its watery surface. The Philadelphia rapper becomes completely submerged in the hot tub and loses his hat in the process. He stands up, jumps back across the pool, and stumbles out of the camera’s focus.

The “Myself” artist got a good laugh out of this and shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). “Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night,” the 33-year-old wrote. Social media users got a good laugh out of Uzi’s misfortunes. One person wrote, “Bro let his intuitive thoughts win,” before another used corrected them and asked, “Do you mean intrusive.”

Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night ? pic.twitter.com/CQ8xU2sUHm — Nav (@beatsbynav) February 9, 2023

bro let his intuitive thoughts win — nathan (@17nathan11) February 9, 2023

Another user made a Snapchat-like meme with captions reading “What is bro doing,” “What is Uzi up to,” “Nah this guy is insane,” and “Ni**a thought we wouldn’t see him.” Hopefully, the hitmaker can recover well from his fall.

On a positive note, Lil Uzi Vert leaving Nav’s studio means that a collaboration may be on the way. The duo has previously worked together on records such as “Dead Shot,” “Wanted You,” “Interstellar,” “Leaders,” “Status,” “A$AP Ferg,” and “NAVUZIMETRO#PT2.” Perhaps this funny moment will find its way into a forthcoming record.