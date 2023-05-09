NBA YoungBoy Lashes Out At Lil Durk And DJ Akademiks In Twitter Rant

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk’s heated feud continues to boil over, as the pair recently traded barbs on social media.

The back-and-forth between the two reignited on Sunday evening (May 7), when Durk seemingly took a jab at the Baton Rouge rapper, boasting that his popularity extends beyond YouTube in a post on Twitter. “Humble – I don’t get played with just YouTube,” the “Neighborhood Hero” wrote. With his success on YouTube well-documented, a number of Hip-Hop fans attributed Durk’s tweet as a diss toward YoungBoy, who apparently took umbrage with the post and lashed out in a lengthy tirade, deeming Durk a “bi**h” and sending shots at DJ Akademiks.

“@lildurk you a bi**h & yo nasty ass h*e and it’s shown,” the “38 Baby” rapper wrote on Monday (May 8). “And @Akademiks you a pure Fat h*e who mouth gone be the reason. you from now on (‘invalid’).”

He then attempted to discredit Durk’s own acclaim, arguing that he only gets fanfare after a member of his close circle is murdered or passes away. “You ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die. Think about it scary bum bi**h you know I ain’t lying ha ha #fact.”

@lildurk lol you ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die



Think about it scary bum bitch you know I ain’t lying ha ha #fact — essie and millions ••••••• (@BAEHELPTOP) May 9, 2023

YoungBoy also tossed Durk’s longtime girlfriend India Royale into the fray, advising her to warn him not to continue with his plan to drop his new album Almost Healed on the same day as his own forthcoming effort. “@indiaroyaltyy tell that pussy bi**h he bet not drop he ain’t thang ‘pretty lady,’” he tweeted. He then directed his ire towards DJ Akademiks, chiding the media personality for unflattering reports regarding his sales metrics. “@Akademiks you steady talking bout sales bi**h I’m paid you can’t manipulate me clown you embarrassing yourself,” he added. “Simple fact: i can’t be f**ked with that’s why I’m dropping. ’cause all you ni**as hoes and I’m better.”

@Akademiks you steady talking bout sales bitch I’m paid you can’t manipulate me clown you embarrassing yourself

Simple fact: i can’t be fucked with that’s why I’m dropping



“cause all you niggas hoes and I’m better” — essie and millions ••••••• (@BAEHELPTOP) May 9, 2023

Later that day, Durk would issue a subtle response to YoungBoy’s rant, albeit claiming that he had no knowledge of anything out of the ordinary.

“Idk nun I ain’t seen nun,” he wrote on Monday evening.

Idk nun I ain’t seen nun ?? — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 9, 2023

For his part, Akademiks accused NBA YoungBoy’s diatribe as a ploy to generate more sales for his upcoming album Richest Opp, which is slated to drop on Friday (May 12), the same day as Durk’s Almost Healed album.

“Lol I never thought I see the day my homie diss me cuz his sales low,” he wrote. “This rap game is the devil lol. Youngboy I forgive u man. We can get them sales up otherwise …… lol. But ok. Capitol Records I blame u for this.. y’all pressuring YB to get some sales he doing anything. Get my boy off house arrest tho.”

He continued, adding “YB the last rapper I thought would ever do some sh*t for sales. But damn. Go buy his album it drops Friday…. He’s tryna outsell Lil Durk. I still love him tho. Buy his project.”

Lol I never thought I see the day my homie diss me cuz his sales low. This rap game is the devil lol. Youngboy I forgive u man. We can get them sales up otherwise …… lol. But ok. Capitol Records I blame u for this.. y’all pressuring YB to get some sales he doing anything… https://t.co/pdemEgRFdS — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 9, 2023

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy’s discord runs deep, as the rappers’ animosity has spread into their respective inner-circles, with OTF rapper and Durk’s close friend King Von being murdered during a physical altercation with NBA YoungBoy affiliate Quando Rondo in 2020.