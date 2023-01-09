NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

(L-R) Benjamin Crump, NBA Youngboy and Tony Smith attend The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

It appears that NBA YoungBoy has followed through with his plan to jump the broom, as details of his marriage to fiancée and longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle have surfaced.

On Sunday (Jan. 8), Instagram user AriTeaTalk posted a screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 (Saturday) listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as Spouse 1 and the rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, as Spouse 2. According to the certificate, the nuptials took place in Salt Lake City where YoungBoy moved to after being released from prison in 2021.

The 23-year-old artist, who shares two children with Mychelle, previously announced his intention to get married in the new year during an Instagram Live stream back in November. During the broadcast, the Baton Rouge native jokingly declared that he was feeling “lonely,” due to not having any fans, prompting a fan to suggest the rapper go on OnlyFans to lift his spirits. After laughing at the fans’ proposition, YoungBoy abruptly revealed that he was getting married, meaning that his visit to OnlyFans was out of the question in light of his looming commitment.

NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s getting married in a couple days ? pic.twitter.com/CraL4LU2gL — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) December 4, 2022

“I’m getting married [on] January 7,” the hitmaker said at the time. “Boy, you can’t pay me $10 million to get on muthaf**kin’ OnlyFans, ni**a. You crazy.”

YoungBoy recently released his latest album, I Rest My Case, this past Friday. The album marks his fifth studio album and his first with Motown Records. He parted ways with Atlantic Records after the completion of his contractual obligations with the label in 2022.