Ne-Yo Apologizes After Sharing Opinion On Parenting Transgender Children

Ne-Yo found himself retracting criticism about parents of transgender children this week. In a recent interview with VladTV, the R&B crooner shared that he believes children are too young to make decisions about their sexuality, and parents are no longer “parenting.”

After getting a heap of backlash and education on the topic, the “So Sick” entertainer issued an apology to those who felt offended by his comments. He also vowed to learn more about the LGBTQI+ community.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive,” he started in a post on Twitter.

“Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy,” he continued. “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Ne-Yo’s backlash started when he expressed that he grew up in a time where “there was two genders.” He also added that he’s always believed that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

“I have no issue with [the LGBTQI+ community] — I have no problem with nobody. You love who you love, you do what you do,” he initially said. “I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. There was two genders, and that’s just how I rocked.”

He then explained, “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.”

Speaking to how he doesn’t agree with parents of transgender children, he added, “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? He’s five… If you let this five-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, let a six-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen?”

“I don’t understand. He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?”

