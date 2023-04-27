Ne-Yo’s Open To Dating “Normal, Regular” People, Says Celebrities Are “Weirdos”

TMZ caught up with R&B singer Ne-Yo on Wednesday (April 26) and he revealed that he’s been “dating around” since his 2021 divorce from Crystal Renay, who he married in 2016.

As the “So Sick” crooner moved through the Los Angeles International Airport, a camera man asked him when is the “right time” to date again after a divorce. Ne-Yo, né Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., replied, “It depends on the person. Everyone’s timeline ain’t the same. Some people get it quick, some people take their time.”

Speaking to his own personal preference, he added, “I’m in a space where I’m happy. I’m in a happy place so I’m dating now, I don’t give a damn.” Ne-Yo also made it clear that’s he’s “dating around” and not just one particular person.

“I’m enjoying the single life,” he said. The TMZ spokesperson then asked if the 43-year old’s DMs were open, to which Ne-Yo said he checks his messages.

“Fame don’t matter,” the Grammy-award winner said when asked what kind of women he would date. “Somebody on my level kind of understands the plight of what I go through just as a person — a celebrity or whatever, but at the same time, us celebrities are weirdos. So I like normal people, I normally be going for just regular people.” See their interaction above.

Ne-Yo visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ne-Yo and ex-wife Renay’s divorce was finalized in January of this year, after she publicly called him out for having a child with another woman. According to TMZ, court documents detailed their agreement in which Renay was granted $1.6 million on top of $20,000 for moving expenses, and another $150,000 for a new car.

Renay was also granted one of their four homes in Georgia and $12,000 a month in child support for their three children (who they share joint custody of). Ne-Yo also has to pay Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years.