Ne-Yo Tells His Side Of The Story With ‘In My Own Words’ Documentary: Watch Trailer

Ne-Yo had dreams of working within the music industry at the age of nine. Despite his fair share of controversy and on the heels of his divorce being finalized, the “Say It” crooner is ready to tell his story.

His upcoming documentary—aptly titled after his debut album, In My Own Words—will chronicle his time as a singer and songwriter. Produced under Universal Music Enterprises and Motown Records, the film will “feature intimate interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and poignant reflections on the events that have shaped his life and the world,” reads the official descriptor.

“There’s actually a friend of mine in school that told me that music is actually something that you can do as a career,” Ne-Yo explained in a teaser shared on Instagram. “‘Like you can grow up and be a guy that just does music and people give you money for it.’ And I was like, ‘wait, wait, wait, word?!’ Yeah, sign me up now. I’m in. I’m in.”

Courtesy of Motown Records

In the official trailer, the 3x GRAMMY-winning artist adds, “I was just so happy to be in a position that I was in. I was like ‘yo, I’m really sitting in a room right now surrounded by people that are dedicated to helping me. From my first album[In My Own Words] debuting at No. 1 [on the Billboard 200] to winning my first GRAMMY, performing at the White House multiple times, it took a good 10 years for me to like sit still long enough to realize what we had actually done. This is a dream come true. This is what I’ve wanted since I was nine years old.”

In My Own Words will premiere on Ne-Yo’s official YouTube channel later this month. Watch the full In My Own Words documentary trailer below.