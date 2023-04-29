Ne-Yo Could Give AF What You Think Of His Personal Life: “You Mad ‘Cause I’m Living”

Ne-Yo took to his Instagram Stories Saturday to address those who take issue with how he chooses to live his life.

“I just need the whole world to understand this,” Ne-Yo, 43, began his message. “Your opinions of me and my personal life don’t mean ANYTHING to me. My kids love me, my women love me. My future is bright as f**k!! I don’t even have time to concern myself with what y’all think. I feel like the father in ‘The Nutty Professor.’ ‘You really think I be listening to you. ION BE LISTENING TO YOU!!’

“I might come from the Omarion school of unbotheredness,” the “So Sick” crooner continued. “I hope everybody that needs to see this sees it. Cause I’ve already wasted too much time trying to let y’all know. Feel how you wanna feel about me. Imma still sleep comfortable as hell tonight and every night following. Meanwhile you mad cause I’m living….. Tf!?? How’s that working out for you…? Ok. Back to regularly scheduled program. Healthy, smart, and beautiful kids, limitless bank account, beautiful baby mama’s (Front [if] you want to. They all bad.) And lady friends that love my dirty drawls. ‘Life is good…’ (Future voice).”

The rant comes days after the songwriter told TMZ that celebrities are “weirdos” and that he’d much rather date a “normal” person following his divorce.

“Fame don’t matter,” Ne-Yo said when asked what kind of women he would date. “Somebody on my level kind of understands the plight of what I go through just as a person — a celebrity or whatever, but at the same time, us celebrities are weirdos. So I like normal people, I normally be going for just regular people.”

He added, “I’m in a space where I’m happy. I’m in a happy place so I’m dating now, I don’t give a damn” before confirming he’s dating multiple people at the moment. “I’m enjoying the single life.”

His divorce from Crystal Renay, who he married in 2016, was finalized in 2021 after she publicly called him out for cheating and having a child with another woman.