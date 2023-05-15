Ne-Yo’s Mothers Day Post About His Children’s Moms Sparks Backlash

Ne-Yo is receiving backlash after posting what some have deemed a disrespectful Mother’s Day tribute to his mom and the mothers of his children. On Sunday (May 14), Ne-Yo posted an Instagram slide that includes a photo of himself and his mother, as well as the women he shares children with: Monyetta Shaw, Crystal Renay, and Sade Bagnerise.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mom, my nephew’s crazy mom (hey sis) and the beautiful mothers of my beautiful children,” the hitmaker wrote in the post’s caption. “My love for you is endless.” While the R&B star also shared kind words and praised mothers across the globe, his post garnered critiques from those who found it classless for him to include his ex-wife and the woman he allegedly cheated on her with in the same post.

“It’s the audacity to post all the baby moms in one post that’s absolutely absurd,” one user wrote. Others also noted how each woman was presented in the post, with many taking issue with Ne-Yo’s photo choice for Bagnerise. “Not only are all the pics classy except hers, but everyone was tagged but her. I hope she don’t think she won,” another commenter added. In contrast, others praised the singer for including all of the mothers of his children in the post and not honoring one in particular.

Ne-Yo visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The “So Sick” creator’s love life was brought under scrutiny last year when his ex-wife Renay filed for divorce in August 2022, citing “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” She, who accused her then-husband of infidelity, addressed her decision to call it quits in a lengthy social media post that’s since been deleted. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she wrote.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.” The former couple’s divorce was finalized earlier this year, with Renay being awarded nearly $2 million in support.

Ne-Yo recently made headlines after it was revealed that he filed a petition against his ex-girlfriend, Bagnerise, questioning the paternity of one of their two children. While the 43-year-old admits that he’s the biological father of their eldest child, Braiden, he is doubtful about the paternity of the younger child, Brixton, and has demanded a DNA test. In addition to the paternity test, he’s also seeking joint custody, a “liberal parenting schedule,” and for Braiden to take on his last name.

See Ne-Yo’s Mother’s Day tribute below.