Nelly And Ashanti Back Together 10 Years After Breakup: Report

Ashanti and Nelly attends the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City.

Nelly and Ashanti are giving romance another try.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two are dating again after breaking up nearly a decade ago. Sources confirmed to the outlet that the couple has reunited and is making the best out of their situation after being spotted together at the boxing match last month between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

“Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy,” relayed one source to ET.

“Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together,” explained another source.

Ashanti and Nelly first began dating in 2003 during the height of both of their careers. The relationship lasted for 10 years before they ended things in 2013. During an interview in February 2023 with ET, the St. Louis native described their relationship casually.

“Time does wonders for a lot of different things,” the 48-year-old explained. “And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we just friends.”

Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s surprise birthday dinner hosted by Nelly at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

After the fight, the “Body On Me” collaborators performed the hit record together at Tao Beach in Las Vegas. The on-stage chemistry resulted in mixed reactions from their peers. 50 Cent used the opportunity to poke fun at Irv Gotti, whose relationship with the “Happy” singer has been widely criticized.

“Man, somebody check on Irv Gotti ASAP!” wrote the Power producer on Instagram. “Know he going through it right now.”

Bow Wow also offered his opinion on the couple, urging the “Grillz” rapper to put a ring on it.

“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye-to-eye either,” explained the “Fresh Azimiz” performer. “But from little bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50. Sit your old a** down this your queen.”