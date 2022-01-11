Nelly Denies Rewarding Woman $100 For Returning Bag With $300K

Nelly has refuted a viral story suggesting he rewarded a woman a measly amount of cash after she returned a lost bag containing hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the hit-maker, the entire story is fabricated and he never lost the bag in question, let alone had it returned to him. After catching wind of the story, which became a trending topic, Nelly jumped into the fray in the comments section of one of the social posts spreading the story, writing “Cap [cap emoji].. SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP,” in reference to the viral videos. “I didn’t lose sh*t idk what bag or who’s bag they talkin bout but it dam show wasn’t mine..”

The accusation of the “Country Grammar” creator’s alleged miserly deed stems from a video clip in which a woman is clowned by a male friend for returning a duffle bag containing $300,000 in cash to the rapper and only receiving a $100 bill in return for her deed. In the clip, which surfaced and quickly spread across various blogs on Monday (Jan. 10), the woman claims to have returned the bag to Nelly at Midtown Bowl in Atlanta.

“We up here at the bowling alley, she found a bag,” a man filming can be heard saying in the clip while pointing a camera at the girl who allegedly returned Nelly’s belongings. “And guess what she do? She gave it back.” Further voicing his disbelief, the man then revealed the actual dollar amount Nelly allegedly gave the woman, adding, “They gave her a hundred f*cking dollars.”

While it appears that this is a story of he-said, she-said, it’s not every day someone forgets losing and retrieving a bag with over a quarter million dollars inside. However, people creating fictional stories for attention and clout is nothing out of the ordinary. It’s anyone’s guess as to which side the truth falls on.

