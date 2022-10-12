Nelly Blesses Disabled NASCAR Fan With Custom Jacket

Musical artist Nelly performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina.

Nelly made NASCAR’s Bank Of America Roval 400 playoff cup race on Sunday (Oct. 9) a special day for one fan, as TMZ reports the St. Louis rapper stepped away from his post-performance photo ops and interviews to gift disabled fan Jacob Lemke the custom NASCAR jacket he wore while on stage.

Lemke, born with the rare genetic disorder Nesch-Lyhan syndrome, attended the race to celebrate his 23rd birthday with his mother and Nate Salisbury, his former teacher. The young fan and his crew were VIP guests, and he was elated to see the “Country Grammar” rapper approach him.

The RIAA Diamond-certified artist reciprocated his joy as they briefly conversed. “You hold on to this,” the 47-year-old said as he handed Jacob his black jacket before offering him a hug.

This heartwarming moment came after Lemke recently lost his father, who helped foster his love for hip-hop and NASCAR. Nelly may not have known how impactful his kind gesture was, but the Sunday event will likely be a day that Jacob and his family will never forget.

Nelly will be touring throughout the United States to close off 2022, so it is very possible that he will provide other fans with moments like these.