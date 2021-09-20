Exclusive: Nelly To Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Honor During 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Nelly has been named the “I Am Hip Hop” honoree to be celebrated at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. This moment comes full circle for the Grammy Award-winning artist. Ten years ago, Nelly presented the honor to veteran hip-hop act LL Cool J.

Others recognized with the “I Am Hip Hop” honor in the past include Grandmaster Flash at the inaugural Hip Hop Awards in 2006, Salt ‘N’ Pepa in 2010, MC Lyte in 2013, Scarface in 2015, Lil Wayne in 2018, Lil Kim in 2019, and Master P just last year, who accepted the award during a virtual ceremony.

“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” said Nelly in a press release. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”

Nelly presents the “I Am Hip Hop” Award to LL Cool J at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2011 on Oct. 1, 2011, in Atlanta. Chris McKay/Getty Images

Born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, Nelly began his solo rap career in 2000 with the release of his debut album Country Grammar. The title track, as well as the single “Ride Wit Me,” were Top 10 hits and the album itself debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, continuing to grow with a peak at No .1. The album was cemented as his best selling when in 2016, the album was certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Nelly followed his first album with Nellyville in 2002, which featured staple tracks such as “Hot In Herre,” “Pimp Juice,” “Air Force Ones,” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland. It debuted at No. 1 on the charts. He continued to release five albums between 2004 and 2013 as well as land movie and television roles, place in reality show competitions, give philanthropically, and more.

In August, the St. Louis native released a country album, Heartland, which features the platinum record “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

“Our 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET in a statement. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in hip hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”

As the “Over and Over” artist is recognized for his decades in the industry, newcomers Blxst, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, and Yung Bleu are all up for Best New Hip Hop Artist. The 2021 Hip Hop Awards are scheduled to be taped from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 1, and will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

View the full list of the nominees below:

Hip hop album of the year

A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Culture III, Migos

Good News, Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled

Savage Mode II, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Song of the year

“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake feat. Lil Durk)

“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)

“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia feat. Nicki Minaj)

Hip hop artist of the year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Best hip hop video

Cardi B, “Up”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”

Best new hip hop artist

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

Best collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake, “Mr. Right Now”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”

Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, “Back in Blood”

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Best duo or group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Best live performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Best international flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Dave (UK)

Video director of the year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

DJ of the year

Chase B

D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Scheme

Kaytranada

Producer of the year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Saweetie attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hustler of the year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Yung Bleu

Best hip hop platform

Complex

Genius

Hip Hop DX

Hot New Hiphop

The Breakfast Club

The Shade Room

Worldstar Hiphop

XXL

Sweet 16: Best featured verse

Cardi B, “Type Shit” (Migos feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Havin’ Our Way” (Migos feat. Drake)

Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

Lil Durk, “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

Megan The Stallion, “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Roddy Ricch, “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

Impact track

Black Thought , “Thought Vs Everybody”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin, “We Win”

Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk, “Pain Away”

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like”

Rapsody, “12 Problems”