Exclusive: Nelly To Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Honor During 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Nelly has been named the “I Am Hip Hop” honoree to be celebrated at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. This moment comes full circle for the Grammy Award-winning artist. Ten years ago, Nelly presented the honor to veteran hip-hop act LL Cool J.
Others recognized with the “I Am Hip Hop” honor in the past include Grandmaster Flash at the inaugural Hip Hop Awards in 2006, Salt ‘N’ Pepa in 2010, MC Lyte in 2013, Scarface in 2015, Lil Wayne in 2018, Lil Kim in 2019, and Master P just last year, who accepted the award during a virtual ceremony.
“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” said Nelly in a press release. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”
Born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, Nelly began his solo rap career in 2000 with the release of his debut album Country Grammar. The title track, as well as the single “Ride Wit Me,” were Top 10 hits and the album itself debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, continuing to grow with a peak at No .1. The album was cemented as his best selling when in 2016, the album was certified Diamond by the RIAA.
Nelly followed his first album with Nellyville in 2002, which featured staple tracks such as “Hot In Herre,” “Pimp Juice,” “Air Force Ones,” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland. It debuted at No. 1 on the charts. He continued to release five albums between 2004 and 2013 as well as land movie and television roles, place in reality show competitions, give philanthropically, and more.
In August, the St. Louis native released a country album, Heartland, which features the platinum record “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line.
“Our 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET in a statement. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in hip hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”
As the “Over and Over” artist is recognized for his decades in the industry, newcomers Blxst, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, and Yung Bleu are all up for Best New Hip Hop Artist. The 2021 Hip Hop Awards are scheduled to be taped from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 1, and will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
View the full list of the nominees below:
Hip hop album of the year
A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Culture III, Migos
Good News, Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season, J. Cole
Song of the year
“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake feat. Lil Durk)
“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)
“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia feat. Nicki Minaj)
Hip hop artist of the year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best hip hop video
Cardi B, “Up”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”
Best new hip hop artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
Best collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake, “Mr. Right Now”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”
Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, “Back in Blood”
Best duo or group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Best live performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Best international flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Dave (UK)
Video director of the year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
DJ of the year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme
Kaytranada
Producer of the year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Hustler of the year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Yung Bleu
Best hip hop platform
Complex
Genius
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hiphop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hiphop
XXL
Sweet 16: Best featured verse
Cardi B, “Type Shit” (Migos feat. Cardi B)
Drake, “Havin’ Our Way” (Migos feat. Drake)
Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Lil Durk, “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
Megan The Stallion, “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch, “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Impact track
Black Thought , “Thought Vs Everybody”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin, “We Win”
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk, “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like”
Rapsody, “12 Problems”